sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta continued its seemingly inevitable march to a fourth straight grand final with a 132-caning of Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday night in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Morris medallist Callum Moore booted 11 goals in the 29.15 (189) to 8.9 (57) demolition. "We're very, very lucky to have him," coach Ben Reid admitted. "As much as I don't want to take the gloss from his performance, it's the work up the ground and the pressure around the ball that's allowing him to get those one on one situations and take advantage." Joe Richards booted four majors and recruit Pat Warner three, with that duo joining Moore, midfielder Jackson Clarke and Hunter Gottschling in the best. It's the Pies third successive three-figure win and while it would be unfair to label them flag certainties, at least until they play everyone once, it's already obvious a team will need to produce one of the greatest performances in its history. IN OTHER NEWS: Charlie Nastasi kicked three goals for the Roos. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/7d7e7fdb-f1b3-4c75-b822-b3d967bc4fa4.jpg/r0_234_4607_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg