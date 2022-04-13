sport, australian-rules-football,

Corowa-Rutherglen remains uncertain when gun ruck Tom Goodwin will play his first game in the Ovens and Murray Football League this year. Goodwin has missed the Roos' opening wins over Lavington and North Albury after he was injured while riding a motorbike. "It was a dirt bike accident, it was Tom being Tom," coach Peter German said "He could be right for this week (against Albury), but it could be touch and go. "He's been doing that (riding bikes) since he was eight, if we were playing AFL I'd say, 'Tom, 'that's unacceptable', but we've got to let the blokes live a bit. "The way I see it it's helping Kaelan Bradtke and Will Robinson to hone their craft in the ruck and, without Tom, it's putting more responsibility on others." Goodwin hasn't been able to do a full pre-season and German even suggested the former VFL representative big man might have to play reserve grade when he returns. "He played in Darwin (over summer), so he did a bit up there, but he might have to come back and play seconds, why not?," German offered. "Why should we play anyone who's a little bit underdone? "Bill Hansen had had a really bad calf injury and we wanted to get him through a game, he did that (in reserve grade against Lavington), and as he proved (against North Albury in seniors last week) he showed that he will be an important player for us." Roos' start is their first time they've won the opening two games since 2018 and the prospect of the ever improving outfit hosting the superpower of the past 13 years in Albury on Easter Saturday is exciting. "We want to get people excited about the football and if our players aren't excited by the challenge (against Albury), well, what are we doing in this competition?," German posed. IN OTHER NEWS: Rebound defender Joe Hansen finished the North game with ice on his left hamstring, while on-baller Cam Wilson had a strapped right thigh, but German remains confident the pair will face the Tigers, who bounced back against Wodonga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/0dad8849-db56-4a84-859b-be033b7c0f61.jpg/r0_257_5063_3118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg