Tall teenager Connor O'Sullivan will debut away for Albury against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The son of Tigers' premiership player Jamarl, the youngster cam play either forward or back and impressed for the Murray Bushrangers at junior level last week,
"Connor has started to make his mark with the Bushies and he's been really good for us in the thirds, so we're excited for him to come into the side," co-captain Luke Daly explained.
Meanwhile, Daly will play, despite copping a blow to the throat in the final quarter against Yarrawonga last week.
The veteran was able to speak immediately after the game, but then started to struggle and was sounding like former NRL superstar Darren Lockyer with a raspy voice yesterday.
"I've got some bruising around my larynx, the CT scan shows there's no fracture, which is a positive," he offered.
"I've got a bent vocal chord, so I don't really know what that means from a recovery point of view."
The Bulldogs realistically fell out of finals contention last week with a gut-wrenching three-point loss to Corowa-Rutherglen.
"It's disappointing for us, obviously we've come in with an expectation, games like that, Lavington, Myrtleford, they're very reachable for us," ruck Michael Driscoll revealed.
Quite often, when teams fall out of contention, all expectations are lifted and they play with more freedom.
"(Coach) Jordan (Taylor) spoke about that on Tuesday and that's our intention."
