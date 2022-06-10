The Border Mail
Albury's Connor O'Sullivan will debut against Wodonga

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:20am
Albury co-captain Luke Daly suffered a throat injury against Yarrawonga, which has left him with a raspy voice, but he will play against Wodonga.

Tall teenager Connor O'Sullivan will debut away for Albury against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

