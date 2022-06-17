The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers look to claim first win against Albury since 2015

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY HAWK: Youngster Jace McQuade (centre) has been terrific in Rovers' five wins from their last seven matches, with another big game against Albury. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta Rovers are out to break a seven-year losing streak against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.