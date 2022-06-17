Wangaratta Rovers are out to break a seven-year losing streak against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Hawks haven't beaten the Tigers since 2015 with the home side desperate to snap that nine-match run.
"The best sides somehow find a way to win and that's why Albury has been the best side over a long period of time because they always, somehow, find a way to win and it's a credit to them they've been up so long," Rovers' captain Sam Carpenter offered.
The Tigers returned to finals in 2009 and contested 10 successive grand finals, winning seven, with many of those superstars, including Chris Hyde and Joel Mackie, since retiring from O and M level.
"They've now got that younger generation, I saw them playing against Corowa-Rutherglen when they had half a side out (through Covid), the way they helped them get over the line was a credit to those young players and you add that to the experienced players they've got in Shaun and Luke Daly, Anthony Miles," Carpenter explained.
The Conlan brothers Jacob and Lucas are in their early 20s, but are starring, along with Riley Bice.
Former Southern Football League duo Mackenzie Bristow and Ben Timms have forced their way back in for Rovers after playing reserves.
The Hawks impressed everyone with a gutsy 14-point loss to runaway leaders Wangaratta.
"The trouble is when you don't get over the line, you still get pats on the back for a good effort, but we're not here for honourable losses," Carpenter suggested.
We're not here for honourable losses ... Albury looks like a top three side and we want to get in that bracket.- Wangaratta Rovers' Sam Carpenter
"That's what makes it such a big game, Albury looks like a top three side and we want to get in that bracket."
