North Albury will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss away to the league's 'nearly' side in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
Wodonga has just the two wins from nine games, but has been in a winning position in a number of games, including successive losses to Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen in rounds seven and eight respectively.
North exceeded external expectations by snapping a 21-match losing streak against Wodonga Raiders in round five, but a sign of the club's rapid improvement is the frustration at losing to finals contenders Corowa-Rutherglen by nine goals.
The Hoppers picked up Brisbane Lions Academy player Izak Gejas this week, but he will debut in the reserves.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Next week we'll introduce him through training and before long, I think he'll be in our senior group and away he goes," co-coach Corey Lambert suggested.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Round 10 completes every team meeting each other once.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.