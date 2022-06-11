Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson continued his fine year with a starring role against North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The 21-year-old went into the round nine clash averaging 30 disposals and he produced another five-star showing, adding two goals in the 14.8 (92) to 5.8 (38) win.
The win has pushed the Roos above Wangaratta Rovers into the top five, on percentage, at the halfway point of the regular season.
The Roos' five wins matches last year's output in the 13-round Covid season.
Kaelan Bradtke kicked three goals, while in his second game for the club Assumption College football captain Jedd Longmire landed two.
Jy Lane, Joe Hansen and Cody Howard joined Wilson as the home team's best, with the club celebrating its delayed (2000) 20-year premiership reunion.
Hayden Cooper was terrific for the Hoppers with four of the five majors, while Jack Penny and Zac Bonetti also played well.
