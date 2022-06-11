The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen defeats North Albury by 54 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 11 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:07am
Cam Wilson continued his superb year with two goals against the Hoppers.

Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson continued his fine year with a starring role against North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

