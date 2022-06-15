Corowa-Rutherglen Coach of the Century Peter Tossol admits he was emotional when shocked to discover the club had named a new section of the stand after him during last weekend's Ovens and Murray Football Netball League round.
The Roos are coming off one of their biggest weekends in years after belatedly celebrating the club's inaugural 2000 senior premiership.
Covid had forced its postponement over the last two years.
"I was very touched to have something named after you," the club's maiden premiership coach Tossol revealed.
"I did not have a clue, I was pretty emotional about it, a bit overcome."
"I thought I was saying a few words about Johnny Kingston, I was making my way up to the front for 'Juice' and they unveiled this grandstand."
Kingston passed away in November, 2016, just months after his 50th birthday.
He played in that grand final win over North Albury.
Kingston was an outstanding player, representing both the league and NSW, while claiming three best and fairests, as well as a Morris Medal.
But he was also a charismatic figure and now has the 'Juice Bar' named after him.
"He was a much-loved character around the club," Roos' president Stuart Lingham said.
"They're (Kingston and Tossol) legends of the club and highly thought of and it's nice to give recognition to what they've contributed to the club."
Tossol, who was a star player at Wangaratta Rovers, prior to joining the Roos as coach, had his three daughters present after they grew up around the club.
"They knew everyone and everyone was very good to them, the players were very good to them and they love coming back, it was a great time in their lives," he stated proudly.
"We were there at a really good time, where everyone decided enough was enough (after having not won a competition since joining the league in 1979), a lot of effort was put into recruiting, getting local players, it was great for the towns to have success that they had never had before."
The Roos posted a league-record 108-point win over North Albury at Lavington Sportsground in 2000, with current player Ben Black producing a documentary on the season.
"Ben did a really good job, it explained the season really well," Tossol praised of the youngster.
The Roos toppled the Hoppers by 54 points with a bumper crowd of around 200 in the social rooms.
"There was a good feel around the club, we're getting on the move and people want to be a part of it," Lingham suggested.
