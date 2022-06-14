The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

PowerHouse mini Wodonga conference to be held at The Cube on Thursday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEHIND THE SCENES: Philip Day, Matthew Charles-Jones and Bart Citroen are encouraging people to register for the PowerHouse renewable energy conference at the Cube on Thursday. Picture: MARK JESSER

More than 100 people are expected to attend a renewable energy mini conference being held in Wodonga tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.