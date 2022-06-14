More than 100 people are expected to attend a renewable energy mini conference being held in Wodonga tomorrow.
The event, PowerHouse: Powering our Renewable Energy Future, will be held at The Cube from 1pm to 7pm, with a focus on businesses and residential properties and what they can do to become more energy efficient.
Energy is a hot topic right across Australia and around the world and renewable energy is a real pathway for us to manage increasing costs- Matthew Charles-Jones
Event organiser Matthew Charles-Jones said the aim of the event was to to showcase renewable energy developments in the region and to give businesses and residents information about renewables.
"In fact North East Victoria has the highest concentration of renewable energy groups in Australia, because there's been a real, what you might describe as a perfect storm of interest in renewable energy," he said.
"So we're expecting about 100 people attending each session."
The event is hosted by Renewable Albury Wodonga Energy and Albury Wodonga Australian Conservation Foundation.
Mr Charles-Jones said he anticipated due to the increasing costs of living more people would interested in finding out how they could save money on their electricity and gas bills.
"Energy is a hot topic right across Australia and around the world and renewable energy is a real pathway for us to manage increasing costs," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
