A STATE government deal with Albury council to provide 1,200 new homes as part of a package to help struggling first-home buyers is likely to snub local builders and pass on construction contracts to big players, Master Builders Australia warned.
Last month the NSW government and Albury council announced an arrangement to deliver 500 social housing homes and 700 dwellings for the private market between now and 2032.
The deal was lauded by advocates for affordable housing but the MBA said it was wary of how much benefit the "landmark arrangement" will bring for local builders.
Albury-Wodonga MBA president Dale Paddle, who is managing director for building company Cavalier Homes, said builders on the north side of the Murray had watched similar deals happen in Victoria.
Mr Paddle said the MBA had not been contacted about the impact or potential benefits for local builders the deal might bring.
"The MBA wasn't consulted about the new (NSW) deal and if it's anything like what happened in Victoria, where the tenders pretty much just got rolled out to Metricon and a couple of other big players with no one else getting a look in, I reckon it's pretty disgraceful," Mr Paddle said.
NSW Minister for Albury Justin Clancy said the first part of the community consultation for the first mid-scale project will be launched on Tuesday and that he hoped to engage local builders with the project.
"At the time of the announcement the Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts urged local businesses and contractors to register on the NSW Procurement system as the Land And Housing Corporation (LAHC) is keen to engage with the local market to ensure the money generated stays in Albury," Mr Clancy said.
"I'd love to see as many local contractors as possible get involved. These are substantial construction projects which should create jobs for local tradies, consultants and suppliers.
"If anyone needs help to get connected please reach out and seek assistance."
Mr Paddle said the MBA had not been invited to the consultation on Tuesday and that it would be disappointing to see the contracts go to big city-based construction companies.
"Apparently the state government's got it all worked out," Mr Paddle said.
"We (the MBA) haven't been approached about it to let our members know about it - as far as even having access to quote to even be able to do the work ... nothing.
"It would be nice if they used local builders to build these properties. Big business get the tenders - that's what happened in Victoria."
