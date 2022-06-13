The Border Mail
Builders fear they will be snubbed over government housing contracts

TH
By Ted Howes
June 13 2022 - 6:00pm
OUT IN THE COLD: Albury-Wodonga Master Builders Australia president Dale Paddle says there's a strong risk government building contracts could be shunted to big business.

A STATE government deal with Albury council to provide 1,200 new homes as part of a package to help struggling first-home buyers is likely to snub local builders and pass on construction contracts to big players, Master Builders Australia warned.

