A Corowa-Rutherglen premiership-winning seniors' football team will reunite after 22 years on Saturday to reflect on and celebrate their achievement by watching a documentary about the game.
"The 30-minute version allowed me to actually tell the story, because I felt the 10-minute one was just a bit too compressed and rushed," he said.
Mr Black said the film was supposed to mark the 20th anniversary reunion, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.
"It's going to be a pretty big considering it's the 22nd year anniversary and having all the players back will be a momentous occasion for everyone," he said.
Mr Black said the documentary would be shown in the Corowa-Rutherglen club rooms on Saturday evening after the club's match against North Albury.
"Which is pretty ironic because that was the team we smashed in the grand final, so I don't think many North Albury people will be keen to rock up," he said.
"Its pretty nerve wracking in the sense that I'm just hoping no one gets COVID ... I'm looking forward to it and seeing all the players reactions."
Captain of the 2000 premiers Darrell Spencer said Mr Black had kept the 20th reunion alive after two years of COVID-19 with his enthusiasm for the project.
"Ben's done this wholly and solely by himself and he's done an amazing job," he said.
"It's a great way to capture history, the effect on the community was certainly huge at the time.
"In a smaller town when we were going through that period of success the whole town was on board, so it was just a really special time for the whole community and Ben's been able to capture all that and bring it all together."
Mr Spencer, who was a half forward or wing, said he felt lucky to be involved with the club and team during its winning year.
"It's certainly something that I think most people play footy for, is to try and win the premiership, so to actually be able to do that and then finish playing and reflect on it is really special and you share a special bond with those group of guys and all the people involved," he said.
"It just makes you appreciate that you were able to be part at a time that it was really good and we had some great success."
Mr Spencer has stayed involved with the club in various roles since he stopped playing.
Mr Black is already making a documentary about Wahgunyah's 2002 premiership and has plans to make a film about Corowa-Rutherlen's 2003 premiership.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
