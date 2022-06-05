The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen host 2000 premiership team reunion on Saturday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 5 2022 - 5:30pm
Ben Black has finished his Corowa-Rutherglen Football Club 2000 premiership win documentary. He is pictured with the team's then captain, Darrell Spencer. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Corowa-Rutherglen premiership-winning seniors' football team will reunite after 22 years on Saturday to reflect on and celebrate their achievement by watching a documentary about the game.

