The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man refuses drug test after Bright motorbike stop, says he wasn't riding

By Wangaratta Court
Updated June 4 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike rider filmed, man refuses drug test and says it's not him

A man accused of riding a high-powered motorbike before refusing a drug test will be warned of the consequence of giving false evidence in court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.