Motorbike rider filmed, man refuses drug test and says it's not him

A man accused of riding a high-powered motorbike before refusing a drug test will be warned of the consequence of giving false evidence in court.
Andrew Farrugia denies being on a silver Harley Davidson in Bright on March 6 last year, despite police filming a man matching his description.
The learner licence holder is accused of breaching learner rules by having an 1868cc bike and no high-visibility vest.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard two police from the motorbike unit were on a footpath near Camp Street about 11.15am.
It's alleged Farrugia was filmed wearing an open face helmet, tan pants, a grey hoodie and grey runners.
Police pointed to the rider to pull over.
It's alleged Farrugia looked at an officer, slowed and continued west before turning down a side road.
The Harley's number plates were noted.
The officer spotted Farrugia walking back to the bike half an hour later and again activated his body camera.
He was cautioned, gave his licence, and allegedly admitted to riding.
Police demanded he conduct a drug test, which he allegedly refused and then said he wasn't riding.
"I have firm instructions that my client didn't ride the motorcycle," lawyer Cameron Marshall said.
"We would intend to call various people who were with my client on the day."
He said his client was a car passenger travelling with the group of riders.
Police said the witnesses would be warned of the consequences of not telling the truth in court.
A two-day hearing will be held from October 10.
