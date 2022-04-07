Jindera's Josh Lloyd still recovering from third knee reconstruction
High-profile Jindera recruit Josh Lloyd in no certainty to play this season.
Lloyd is still recovering from a third knee reconstruction suffered over the pre-season last year.
The former North Albury forward decided to call it quits on his O&M career and head bush last September.
Jindera captain Ryan Speed revealed Lloyd was unlikely to play before mid-season or may not play at all.
"To be honest, Josh is probably at the crossroads with his footy," Speed said.
"He has obviously had a rough trot with injuries and his knee over the past few seasons.
"The best case scenario would be if Josh returned mid-season.
"But I guess when you are coming back from serious injury that there are no guarantees.
"Fingers crossed he can get back but I don't think there is a strong chance that he will.
"It will be just an unexpected bonus if he does."
