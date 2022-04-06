sport, australian-rules-football, brayden carey, beechworth, 200 milestone

Brayden Carey still has vivid memories of his senior debut for Beechworth. Despite being almost two decades ago, the then scrawny 16-year-old recalled it being an intimidating experience playing against grown men. "My debut was against Dederang who were a good side at the time," Carey said. "It was a real eye-opening experience playing against big bodies considering I was a slightly built teenager. "I booted a couple of goals and kept my spot since. "I was probably fortunate Brendan Breen was our playing coach and would go out of his way to make sure nothing untoward happened to the young blokes. "Brendan was one of the toughest players in the competition and there weren't too many opposition players who were game enough to try and rattle his cage." Fast forward to the opening round last weekend and Carey notched his 200-match milestone. The 34-year-old had been stranded on 199-matches since the end of 2018 after being lured to Cudgewa to coach the Blues from 2019. Carey returned to his junior club this season and said he was proud to finally reach the milestone. "It was a proud moment for me," he said. "Obviously I went up to Cudgewa for a few years and had been stuck on 199. "But it was a great feeling to finally get to 200 and more importantly have a win." Carey joins a relatively exclusive club at the Bushrangers who have played 200 matches or more. He was also awarded life membership of the club. "I played all my juniors and seniors with Brenton Surrey who must be close to 250-matches now," he said. "Gareth Pritchard is on about the same as Brenton and Kade Surrey must be getting close to his 200. "It's a nice achievement, especially with those blokes who I just mentioned and that I have played a lot of senior football with. "It was also a special moment to be awarded a life membership of the club. "This is my 13th year of senior football for Beechworth, so it's been a while." Carey had little trouble pinpointing the highlight of his career. The under-rated midfielder enjoyed his best season at Baamutha Park in 2010 where he completed a rare trifecta. ALSO IN SPORT He played an integral part in the Bushrangers' most recent flag as well as winning the Barton medal and club best and fairest. "Nothing beats that 2010 flag," he said. "But I just love playing. "I got just as big of buzz playing last week as I did when I made my debut. "It doesn't matter how old I am, whether I'm 16 or 34, I just enjoy running out there with my mates."

