The Albury Tennis Association will host its pennant grand finals on Saturday. Forrest Hill will meet Wodonga Larrikins in the section one ladies decider after the latter posted a convincing five sets to one, 45 games to 27 win over Thurgoona Jade. Kendall Oates, Di Larkin and Sandra Rouvray were excellent for the victors, while Tricia Baldwin and Kara Smith snared the only set for Jade. In the other semi-final, Forrest Hill also produced a thumping win over Wodonga Diamonds. Di Wurtz, Kara Curphey, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan posted a 6-1, 48-16 victory, with the latter racking up two 8-1 wins. In section two ladies, Wodonga Aces will battle St Patrick's Yellow. Meanwhile in section one men's, St Patrick's Hilfiger will face Albury in the grand final. In section two, minor premiers Forrest Hill Galahs' siblings Graham and Ken Wurtz joined David Lake in belting Albury Hearts 5-0, 46-20, while third-placed Wodonga Bushrangers toppled Albury Gold 5-1. Mark Neil and John McVean were superb for the Bushrangers, with the latter winning a tiebreaker 6-5, while Neil held his nerve to snare two tiebreakers 8-7. In section three, Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope starred against Wodonga Pirates and will now meet Albury Greys. St Patrick's Red's Nicholas Ratcliffe was terrific against Wodonga Pirates and moved through to tackle St Patrick's Yellow in section four, while St Patrick's Green's Lucas Parker featured against St Pat's Blue and will meet Forrest Hill Wombats in section five. And Sally Bulle and Helen Fuge were prominent in Bulle's 5-0, 37-25 win over Sands in Tuesday ladies section one grand final, although Chris Essex and Maxine Quinlivan performed well for the latter. In section two, Sheil had a marathon battle against Quirk, with the former's Karen Mills and Janny Molesworth outstanding in the thrilling 3-3, 31-27 win, although Lynne Aylmore and Kaye Semmler were in fine form for Quirk. Brenda Huckstepp and Rosalie O'Keeffe claimed a win in section three for Huckstepp, while Simpson's Michelle Forrest impressed. IN OTHER NEWS: O'Keeffe won best player with 88 percent, Di Wurtz and Sandy van der Staadt (61) shared section one, while Angela Quirk (72) snared section two.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/2d59fefc-543d-4100-b68b-1dbddfff2fc5.jpg/r0_167_3271_2015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg