Five questions with Luke Gestier, Hume league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, hume league, luke gestier

Q: The Brookers were decimated last week, mainly because of COVID? A: Osborne was too polished for us last week. But hopefully we get Michael Rampal, Jacob Way and Logan Hamilton back this weekend and John Mitchell in a few weeks time. Q: There were some big signings but offset by some equally big losses over the off-season. How do you feel the list compares to last year? A: Only time will tell I guess. I feel we have picked up some quality players but the players we lost were quality as well. Internally we are confident on what we can achieve this season but there is still a lot of hard work to be done. Q: You lined up at centre half-back last weekend, is that going to be a permanent switch this season? A: With Brock Knights and Luke Carman departing over the off-season we had to make a few changes structurally. It's only early and what suits best structurally is still a work in progress. But I can see myself playing predominantly in defence in the early rounds for sure. Q: You have spent most of your time in the Hume league as a forward. Who do you rate as the best defender in the competition? A: Probably the toughest opponent I've come across would be Duncan McMaster from Osborne. Al Austin would be the best defender in the competition but I have been fortunate enough not to have him as an opponent so far. Q: You play Jindera this week who is expected to be one of the biggest improvers in the competition? A: That's probably a fair comment and we will have our work cut out for sure on the weekend. We just need to match their intensity early because if they get a sniff it could spell danger. ALSO IN SPORT ROUND TWO SATURDAY, APRIL 9 CDHBU v Culcairn Holbrook v Jindera Lockhart v Osborne Bill. Crows v Henty RWW Giants v Howlong Magpies v Brock-Burrum Jindera notched a confidence boosting win over the Giants last weekend with recruits Lachie Dight, Jack Avage and Alex Rowe having an instant impact at the kennel. The Bulldogs will fancy their chances of scoring an upset win away from home against the Brookers who were decimated by a COVID outbreak last week and proved no match for Osborne. But expect the Brookers led by Brad Carman, Lachie Trethowan and Andrew Mackinlay to have too much class. Verdict: Holbrook by 23 points Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/52e0eb10-0cc2-42f7-b94b-d01bf43ed53a.jpg/r0_227_4456_2745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg