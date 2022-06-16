North Albury has signed a Brisbane Lions Academy player, ahead of Saturday's round 10 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Izak Gejas trained for the first time last night and will start in the reserves away to Wodonga tomorrow.
The 196cm teenager played for Queensland's under 17s last year but, like all clubs, the Hoppers are looking to protect the schoolboy.
"He's still only 18, so he's not coming here to change the world, we're not expecting him to improve our performances out of sight," co-coach Corey Lambert offered.
"If you look at our team you know that we need a bit of height, we haven't got any, so just to have a player that knows how to play the game at that height is pretty handy."
Gejas can play centre half-back or ruck and at 93-plus kilograms, will develop into a powerhouse physique, given he only turned 18 in March.
His father Jason spent his formative years in Albury and is related to club stalwart Brenden Maclean.
"He's been part of our academy for a few years and I guess you'd put him on the raw spectrum, still developing, still learning, bit of a late developer," Brisbane Lions Academy manager Bill Renner suggested.
But while Gejas is still learning his craft, he is an explosive player with a strong vertical leap.
He's been playing with Aspley in the QAFL division one and twice kicked the match-winning goal.
In fact, he's kicked 15 straight from set shots, including a number from tight angles.
The O and M regular season hit the halfway mark last weekend with nine rounds remaining.
