High-profile Jindera recruit Josh Lloyd could still form part of the Bulldogs' flag assault this season.
Although yet to play a match at the kennel, Lloyd recently returned to training as he tentatively attempts to make a comeback from a third knee reconstruction.
Advertisement
The former North Albury forward decided to call it quits on his O&M career and head bush last September.
Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson said Lloyd remained a '50-50' proposition as to whether he would play again.
"Josh's comeback is still a bit up in the air but he has been trotting around on the training track," Wilson said.
"He still hasn't been given the all clear by the physio to train at full capacity and has probably been only training at about 50 percent as far as intensity.
"There's no pressure from the club for him to play and it's totally his call.
"At a guess I would say he has a 50-50 chance of playing again this season.
"Unfortunately for Josh it's the third time that he has done his knee.
"There's three more rounds before another bye and if he does decide to play, it will be after that."
Jindera has lost versatile forward Danny Warren for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL against Murray Magpies in round eight.
Scans have since revealed Warren needs to undergo a knee reconstruction.
Warren had been in solid form for the Bulldogs, playing predominantly across half-forward and had booted 17 goals before the injury.
"Unfortunately Danny is done for the season," Wilson said.
"Scans revealed he has done the whole box and dice and now faces 12-months on the sidelines.
"No doubt it's a blow because he had been fairly lively for us playing across half-forward and was hitting the scoreboard regularly."
The Bulldogs host Billabong Crows on Saturday with the visitors in desperate need of another four points to remain in the finals race.
Wilson said they should welcome back a few players after last weekend's bye.
"Nathan Chamings will come back from suspension," he said.
Advertisement
"Charlie White will also come back in after being unavailable against Brock-Burrum.
"Alex Rowe is in the mix to play, depending on how he pulls up after training on Thursday night.
"Alex has been out since round five with an ankle injury."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Bulldogs are also expected to welcome back Kris Holman in the coming weeks from a knee complaint.
Advertisement
Holman hasn't played since the opening round after suffering a PCL injury.
The Crows were competitive against Howlong last round, losing by 23 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.