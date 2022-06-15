The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Rovers' Brodie Filo in contention to return to seniors against Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:36am, first published 2:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanagartta Rovers' Brodie Filo hasn't played in a month.

Morris medallist Brodie Filo is in line to play his first game in five weeks in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.