Wangaratta Rovers lost the war, but won a psychological battle in a pulsating local derby against Wangaratta on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The home team pushed within a point of the seemingly invincible Pies late in the third quarter before the latter kicked two goals to one in the final term to win 11.12 (78) to 9.10 (64).
When the teams met in round one, Wangaratta posted a 121-point hiding.
"I couldn't question their effort, we really wanted to make their defence accountable, we did it for long periods, but not long enough," proud coach Daryn Cresswell told Radio 3NE.
Ironically, the 14-point margin was the same as when the teams produced one of the best games of the modern era last year where Rovers produced an upset.
It was a riveting clash with the favorites holding 10, nine and eight-point leads at the first, second and third term breaks respectively.
And the fact neither team was at full strength only adds further excitement of what the pair could produce.
Rovers were missing former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb, who injured a hamstring at training, and is expected to miss Saturday's blockbuster against Albury, while the Pies lost coach Ben Reid, Jessie Smith and Zac Leitch.
The experienced Matt Hedin joined youngsters Tyler Norton and Harry Hewitt in the team.
"We had a couple of late outs last night (Friday) in Jessie and 'Leitchy'. I rang Harry Hewitt, who's 17 and he was probably ready to go to bed at about eight o'clock and told him, 'you'll be playing seniors'," Reid revealed.
"I was really proud, not everything went smoothly during the week and the character of some blokes to step up and play a role (was outstanding) and it was our young guys who took a step forward. Harry Hewitt had probably his best game at senior level and it was Tyler Norton's first game back this year, he laid some important tackles and defensive efforts."
Fraser Ellis also featured.
Reid had a tight quad and while he had a run on Saturday and it felt OK, he's no certainty to tackle Yarrawonga in a crackerjack top of the table clash on Saturday.
Defender Dylan Van Berlo injured his hamstring early.
The 27-year-old has a history of hamstring injuries.
"I think he'll probably miss the next couple, we're lucky in that we have a bye in a couple of weeks (the second half of the split round on July 2)," Reid explained.
Jackson Clarke was a standout best on ground, kicking three goals, while Michael Newton also added three.
Daniel Sharrock and Michael Bordignon were also terrific.
Rovers' Todd Bryant shut down Joe Richards, captain Sam Carpenter was excellent, while Jade McQuade and Sam Murray also excelled.
