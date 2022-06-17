Chiltern's Wayne Shannon realised a long-held ambition after he notched his 200th senior match with the Swans last weekend.
The milestone was extra special for Shannon who played alongside his son Will, 18, who made his senior debut this season in round 6.
Advertisement
"It was a pretty special moment for me," Shannon said.
"Especially getting to play alongside my son, Will, as well as my nephew, Ashton Brookes.
"There are not a lot of blokes that have achieved the milestone at the club, especially recently.
"I'm fairly sure the two most recent blokes to have played 200 would be Luke Brookes and Steve Phibbs."
Shannon, 39, started the season in the reserves but was elevated to the seniors in round 6 after some good form and the club being ravaged by a bout of Covid.
He admitted he wasn't sure if he would reach the milestone after starting the season on 196 matches and spots hard to earn with the Swans sitting on top of the ladder.
"When you are 39, you can't be too confident of anything I guess," he said.
"I try to look after myself and keep as fit as I can, so I'm always half-a-chance to get picked.
"I don't mind playing reserves but I always strive to play seniors if I can.
"Obviously the club is in a strong position this season and I realise that I'm a week to week proposition."
Despite getting into the twilight of his career, Shannon relishes the challenge of playing on a weekly basis.
"I just love playing footy," he said.
"The family and I don't do church on Sunday, we do footy on Saturday."
Shannon can arguably consider himself lucky to have played one match for the Swans, let alone 200.
As a 16-year-old he copped a knee to the kidney in a pre-season match and spent a month in hospital after his kidney exploded.
Advertisement
"I was crook for a while but ended up making my senior debut later that season," he said.
Shannon and the Swans celebrated the milestone with a thumping 195-point win over Mitta United.
It is believed to be one of the heftiest defeats ever inflicted upon the Mountain Men.
Shannon said he enjoyed the rivalry with one of the league's traditional powerhouses.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"We've had some really big clashes with Mitta in the past and lost the 2006 grand final against them when Brendan Way was coach," he said.
"The weekend was certainly the biggest win that we have ever had over Mitta for sure.
"But every club has their ups and downs and Mitta will bounce back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.