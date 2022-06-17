The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wayne Shannon reaches 200 senior match milestone with Chiltern

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MAN: Wayne Shannon played his 200th senior match with Chiltern last weekend alongside his son, Will, who made his senior debut in round 6. The pair enjoyed a big win over Mitta United.

Chiltern's Wayne Shannon realised a long-held ambition after he notched his 200th senior match with the Swans last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.