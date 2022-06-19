Tumbarumba suffered its first loss in a shock result on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.
The home team had pushed through to round seven with a sizeable competition lead, but Bullioh produced a boilover with a 16.16 (112) to 12.14 (86) win.
Mackinley Haley-O'Neill was outstanding for the visitors, kicking four goals and providing problems every time he was involved.
Josh Walters and Harry Schubert also played their part with three majors apiece, while Jacob Curran chipped in with a double.
The combination of Haley-O'Neill, Walters and Schubert is dangerous, although Tyler Lampe replied with three for the home side. while Sam Bunny added two.
The win has pushed the Bulldogs into third, on percentage.
Meanwhile, Corryong nabbed its first win against fierce rivals Federal.
Darcy Potter, Danny De Marte and Patrick Riley posted doubles, while Federal's Ash Tyrell was the top goalkicker with three.
