The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Bullioh upsets Tumbarumba in Upper Murray Football League

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 19 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackinley Haley-O'Neill (right) during his time at Mitta United in 2019.

Tumbarumba suffered its first loss in a shock result on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.