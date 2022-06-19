The prospects of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla playing finals received a huge boost when they turned Brock-Burrum over at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The Saints only managed two goals in the first half and four by three-quarter-time as the Giants produced their best performance of the season to make it four wins from their last five.
Nathan Wardius kicked five goals in the 13.16 (94) to 8.6 (54) victory, with fellow youngsters Harry Kreutzberger, Jack Kotzur and Tom Kohlhagen also impressing.
"We played our best to beat a really good side," Giants stalwart Brian Lieschke said.
"Our defensive efforts and our pressure around the whole ground were really key to our victory.
"We knew we were in a good spot at half-time but we couldn't let our guard down because they are a good side and we knew they were going to come back hard in the second half.
"It's really good to get a win like that because it boosts the morale around the club.
"We've lost a few games we should have won but this shows we are a competitive side and can play really good footy.
"We're building some momentum and getting more games into some of the younger players."
There were two goals each for Charlie Williams and Sam Herzich, the latter having joined the Giants from Lavington in the summer.
"It was a really good game and one we needed to push for finals," Herzich said.
"We sat down before the game, spoke about what we needed to do and I thought we executed it pretty well.
"That was the most complete team performance we've put together and it was one of the strongest teams we've fielded so far this year.
"It just goes to show, when we've got a full-strength team in, we can compete with most teams.
"Brock have been a good team for a long time but to our boys' credit, we defended really well and slowed the game down when we needed to."
The sixth-placed Giants are now one win behind Jindera and two behind Howlong, both of whom they face in the next month.
"We started slow but we're building," Herzich said.
"Each week there are changes but we're starting to find some decent form.
"It's so close.
"There's probably three teams fighting for that sixth spot, so we knew we were going to have to knock off Burrum and one of the other good teams later on in the year if we're a chance."
It's now a perfect 10 for Osborne after they dispatched Culcairn by 70 points, while second-placed Holbrook had a 166-point victory at home to Murray Magpies.
Howlong edged past Henty by two goals, Jindera were too strong for Billabong Crows and CDHBU won away to Lockhart.
