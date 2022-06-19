The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla boost their finals hopes with victory over Brock-Burrum

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:07am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIREPOWER: Livewire forward Nathan Wardius kicked five goals for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in their impressive win over Brock-Burrum on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

The prospects of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla playing finals received a huge boost when they turned Brock-Burrum over at Walbundrie on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.