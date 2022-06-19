Brock-Burrum coach Tahleah Herekiuha had a nerve-racking time on the sidelines on Saturday as she watched the Saints hold on for a one goal win against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Momentum shifted throughout the course of the match, with the Saints digging deep in the final stages to deliver their second win of the season.
"It was goal for goal and in the last five minutes I was feeling pretty sick to be honest. It was really close," Herekiuha said.
"It was such a good game and the girls really showed that when they're on they're a finalist team."
Mikayla Hawkins was best on court for the Saints for her efforts in goals, while newcomers to the club Charlee Webb and Georgia Ehlers were also strong.
After battling to get their full side together in the first half of the season, Herekiuha admitted the side will take some confidence from the win.
"We hadn't had our full team up until a few weeks ago," she said.
"With Covid and other things you have to try and change things at the last minute.
"There's still eight weeks left of the season and even though we're sitting towards the bottom of the ladder, you never know what can happen."
In other Hume League games, Jindera proved to be too strong for Billabong Crows in a narrow five goal win at Jindera.
Osborne defeated Culcairn, Lockhart downed CDHBU, Murray Magpies accounted for Holbrook and Howlong was too good for Henty.
