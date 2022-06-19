Boomers recorded their fourth straight win on Sunday - but the three points came at a price.
Kye Halloway and Josh Perry limped out of the game at Melrose Park and look certain to miss Sunday's clash with leaders Albury United.
But despite losing two of their best players, Boomers managed to beat Melrose 3-0, leaving coach Andrew Grove with mixed feelings.
"It was a battle all day," Grove admitted.
"Melrose are a tight unit, hard at the ball and they really made us work.
"Every pass and every tackle was up for grabs.
"We just wanted to come here and get the points, we weren't worried too much about the football or how it happened.
"We were trying to get through without any injuries but Kye's hurt his ankle and Perry's hurt his leg, so they'll be out for a while.
"Kye's been quite sick all week, so he played because we needed him to, he wasn't really ready.
"Our depth is getting tested at the moment.
"We got through today but United will be a tougher test."
Joel McKimmie opened the scoring midway though the first half, cutting inside from the wing and chipping Melrose goalkeeper Josh Fluss neatly.
It was 2-0 when Grove took aim with a great strike from 25 yards but Melrose refused to roll over and fought hard in the second half.
Boomers were pushed all the way and could only start to breathe more easily when Grove scored his second goal from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul in the box.
