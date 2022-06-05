The Border Mail

Albury Thunder edges out Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:42am
MR IMPROVEMENT: Albury's Thunder's Ty Fletcher continues to get better as he palms off Roos' James Smart. Picture: ASH SMITH

A stirring second half defensive effort helped Albury Thunder to a gritty 24-16 win over Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.

