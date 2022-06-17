English halfback Jack Mallinson faces the league's ultimate baptism of fire at home against Gundagai in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.
The 20-year-old only arrived in the country midweek as Albury Thunder meets the undefeated competition favourites.
The Thunder has been without a specialist playmaker since Queenslander Izaak Toby left the club without playing a competition match.
Despite just lobbing, Mallinson knows the spotlight shines on all playmakers.
"It just comes with the position really, I've played it all my life, so I'm use to the expectations of trying to perform," he offered.
Mallinson will look to quickly combine with the players on his side of the field.
"Ideally I like to control the team, tell everyone what I expect from them," he explained.
"I like to run the ball if the gap opens and execute the space and try to kick as well as possible."
Gundagai leads after five straight wins, while the Thunder jumped into fourth after toppling Wagga Kangaroos.
