Albury Thunder's English recruit Jack Mallinson to face Gundagai

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:07am
WELCOME: Jack Mallinson has been in Australia only a few days, but the former Leeds Rhinos Academy and Hunslet Hawks' player will face Gundagai. Picture: ASH SMITH

English halfback Jack Mallinson faces the league's ultimate baptism of fire at home against Gundagai in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.

