Five legends of the Hume league will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next week.
Peter Morris, Julianne Clancy, Jack Stakelum, Scott 'Doggie' McGrath and Garry Mickan will all be honoured for their many years of service in front of around 200 guests at the Commercial Club in Albury on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
Brendan I'Anson, who chairs the Hall of Fame selection committee, spoke of the quintet's enormous contribution to the Hume league across the decades.
"It's something I take a lot of pride in," I'Anson said.
"It's so gratifying to search and see what these people have done, go through all their achievements.
"You realise they really have done a lot for sport in their own little communities.
"It's wonderful to be involved and continue to look for these people.
"We know they're out there but to actually bring them out and put them in front of people and say 'here's what they've done, give them a round of applause', it's a great thing for me.
"When people are nominated, they're really chuffed, they don't expect it.
"To thank them for what they've done is very important."
Stakelum was a colossus of the post-war era, joining Urana in 1946 and winning premierships in 1957, 1966 and 1967 as well as taking out the Coreen league best and fairest in 1949.
"If you could stop Jack Stakelum, you could stop Urana," I'Anson said.
"The trouble was, not many people could because he was so bloody quick.
"He played footy with both of his sons when he was 45.
"They said 'Jack, you're too old' but he said 'put me in the forward pocket and if I don't kick four goals, take me off.'
"He kicked eight that day.
"There were three blokes going to Jack Stakelum one day, they thought 'we'll line him up and we'll win this' but Jack handballed it straight to his opposite number so he could tackle him.
"That's the sort of bloke he was, a very quick-thinker."
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
McGrath won both the Azzi medal and Barton medal playing for Culcairn.
In a playing career that lasted almost three decades, 320 of his 379 senior games were for Culcairn, with McGrath also representing Wodonga Raiders, Holbrook and Hopefield Buraja.
He also played 37 reserve grade games at Culcairn and claimed the Odewahn medal in the Hume reserves in 2019.
Mickan played in nine senior grand finals for Walla and won premierships in 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980 and 1981. He kicked a remarkable 1055 goals in 250 games.
Clancy played netball from 1987 to 2008, racking up 200 games with Walbundrie and Rand-Walbundrie and serving as Hume netball president for 14 years.
Advertisement
Morris, meanwhile, is the longest-serving president and treasurer in Howlong's history, having also played 239 games for the club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.