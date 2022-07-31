Murray United snapped a three-match losing streak at La Trobe University on Sunday.
Despite missing four players, their under-18 side dominated against Essendon Royals and Ruben Shuker fired them in front just before half-time.
Kobe Burgess capped an excellent midfield display with a second goal after the break, with David Hassan also in fine form as Murray claimed a 2-0 victory.
The under-16s lost 1-0 away to Caroline Springs George Cross with the only goal coming midway through the second half.
Logan Stone had a shot cleared off the line and Noah Spry also went close for Murray, while Flynn O'Neill had a great game in the visitors' defence.
Spry, Levi Lyster and Tyler Waslander all played their part in Murray's midfield.
The under-14s were punished for a slow start away to Bentleigh Greens, finding themselves 2-0 down inside eight minutes, and that's how the NPL2 clash finished.
