The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray United return to winning ways against Essendon Royals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:15am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Spry impressed for Murray United's under-16s against Caroline Springs. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Murray United snapped a three-match losing streak at La Trobe University on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.