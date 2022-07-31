Spectators at J.C Lowe Oval were given a glimpse of the type of contest we can expect in finals as Yarrawonga claimed a thrilling two goal win against ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
With the Roos up by one goal at half-time, a huge third quarter by the Pigeons helped set them up for success.
Advertisement
"It was a great preview of what finals will look like," Yarrawonga co-coach Bridget Cassar said.
"I think the pressure was on for the full 60 minutes and there was a big crowd with lots of noise. It was a really good contest."
Kylie Leslie and Tilly Kennedy rotated through centre in the absence of co-coach Laura Irvine, while Hannah Symes played an instrumental role in the home side's defence, with support from Olivia Lovell.
After returning to the court after having a baby in the off-season, Symes has been a welcomed addition back into the A-grade said.
"She's stepped up into A-grade in recent weeks and I feel like she's back," Cassar said.
"I really feel like Han was that leader and was fantastic.
"She was really instrumental in providing opportunities for our attack."
Brooke Bice and Madison O'Keefe were strong throughout the Roos' midcourt, while Grace Senior landed 36 of their 43 goals.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Sarah Senini led the way with 22 goals for the Pigeons.
Despite having now played 15 rounds, Cassar said she's still yet to have her full side all available this season.
"We went with a bigger squad this year because we knew Covid and general illness would be prevalent," she said.
"Our job is not necessarily relying on one player to fill a position, but bringing people into the team to buy into our game plan. We've got lots of flexibility, which is a great problem to have, and it's that unpredictability.
"We don't even know what we can do yet.
Advertisement
"You just have to roll with it and it is what it is. I'm sure every team is going through it."
Another nail-biting contest played out at Birallee Park, with Albury holding on for a two-goal win against Wodonga Raiders.
Kristen Andrews and Skye Hillier were the best for the victors, with playing coach Hillier shooting 20 goals.
Alison Meani made up the rest of the Tigers' total with 28 goals.
Molly McGrath was the standout for the Raiders in goal attack, with Blaynee House dominant in the midcourt.
Taylor Donelan shot 34 goals for the homes side, while McGrath converted 12 opportunities.
Advertisement
Three clashes remain for round 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.