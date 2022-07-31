Emerging force Beechworth looks to have a stranglehold on a coveted top-three finish after a convincing 35-point win over Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.
In a stunning turnaround, the Bushrangers sit third with a 12-3 record after only winning one match last season.
Their 13.13 (91) to 8.8 (56) win virtually guarantees the Bushrangers third spot with the Tigers now destined to face Dederang-Mt Beauty in the elimination final.
With the stakes high, the Bushrangers were never seriously threatened as midfield ace Alessandro Belci dominated the stoppages to help hand the visitors the ascendancy.
He received plenty of support from Liam Stephens, Edward Cartledge and Willem Love.
Co-coach Brayden Carey said it was a dominant display against a dangerous opponent who was eyeing the Bushrangers spot inside the top-three.
"I thought we were in control for the majority of the contest," Carey said.
"They really challenged us in that last-quarter and got within a couple of goals and wrestled back the momentum.
"But the boys were able to respond when challenged and finished full of running which was probably the most pleasing aspect of the win.
"The stakes were high for both sides with a top-three spot up for grabs.
"We have got a couple of tough games to finish off including Kiewa and Dederang but we are in a commanding position to finish with that double chance."
Carey said the Bushrangers deserve their spot in the top-three after claiming the prized scalp of ladder leader Chiltern in their only meeting and fourth-placed Barnawartha twice this season.
He dismissed the popular notion that the premiership was a two-horse race between the Swans and the Hawks.
"All the talk is about Chiltern and Kiewa and that's fine," Carey said.
"But internally we believe we can challenge those top-two sides and I think we have already proven that.
"Other clubs are starting to show us the respect we deserve which is pleasing.
"We have got a lot of self-belief and are looking forward to the challenge of Kiewa-Sandy Creek this weekend."
