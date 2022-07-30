All Saturday's scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 15 - SPLIT
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 14.14 (98) def Corowa-Ruth 11.7 (73)
Wod. Raiders 8.13 (61) lost to Albury 15.15 (105)
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 46 lost to Albury 48
ROUND 15
Barnawartha 8.8 (56) lost to Beechworth 13.13 (91)
Kiewa-SC 10.7 (67) lost to Chiltern 9.14 (68)
Tallangatta 4.17 (41) lost to Rutherglen 9.5 (59)
Wahgunyah 1.2 (8) lost to Thurgoona 45.32 (302)
Wod. Saints 4.3 (27) lost to Dederang-MB 21.17 (143)
ROUND 15
Howlong 6.5 (41) lost to Osborne 18.10 (118)
Magpies 7.9 (51) lost to Henty 10.17 (77)
Lockhart 4.2 (26) lost to Jindera 18.12 (120)
CDHBU 15.13 (103) def Bill. Crows 8.7 (55)
RWW Giants 6.9 (45) lost to Holbrook 18.6 (114)
Culcairn 3.5 (23) lost to Brock-Burrum 16.13 (109)
ROUND 13
Bullioh 16.8 (104) lost to Tumbarumba 16.9 (105)
Corryong 6.9 (45) lost to Federal 22.16 (148)
ROUND 18
Ben. All Blacks 12.15 (87) def Bright 10.9 (69)
Moyhu 11.15 (81) lost to Goorambat 17.9 (111)
Bonnie Doon 8.13 (61) def Greta 9.6 (60)
Milawa 17.17 (119) def North Wang. 3.5 (23)
King Valley 3.8 (26) lost to Whorouly 13.15 (93)
ROUND 16 - SPLIT
Congupna 10.13 (73) def Moama 4.4 (28)
Barooga 6.4 (40) lost to Deni Rams 24.12 (156)
Rumbalara 9.9 (63) lost to Tongala 22.17 (149)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 15
Shepp. Utd 6.9 (45) lost to Euroa 19.20 (134)
Benalla 4.2 (26) lost to Mansfield 19.15 (129)
Tatura 4.2 (26) lost to Rochester 22.13 (145)
Shepp. Swans 11.9 (75) def Shepparton 9.10 (64)
Mooroopna 10.11 (71) def Seymour 7.9 (51)
Echuca 15.13 (103) def Kyabram 9.5 (59)
