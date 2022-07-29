Albury Thunder centre Jackins Olam claims Papua New Guinea's topography and food is behind his powerful frame, ahead of the Group Nine rugby league game against Temora on Saturday.
The centre is only 177cms, but weighs 94kgs, as much as some taller forwards in the competition.
The older brother of Melbourne Storm and PNG international Justin, the pair share almost identical physiques.
"I think it's because of the geography, it's quite mountainous," he revealed.
"And we're from a village, we grow our own food and domesticate our own animals, we don't rely on food sold in stores, 90 per cent of the people back at home don't have the opportunity to have a job."
Olam has quickly become a personality player at the club and while he hasn't torn the competition apart, he's produced moments highlighting not only his power, but also his precision.
In a crucial game against fellow top five contenders Wagga Kangaroos last month, Olam scored one try through brute strength, but also delivered clever passes for tries to Keanau Wighton.
"I've had a good time, playing with the boys here in Albury," he offered.
Olam had trialed with Newtown in the NSW Cup, the NRL's reserve grade, but COVID destroyed his hopes of making an impact.
The 30-year-old is a crash-tackling, hard-running back and was quizzed if he would prefer to run over an opponent, rather than around, like so many of the powerfully built Pacific Islanders.
"It depends on the situation, if I don't have any options, then I've got to run straight," he replied.
Justin Olam has built a reputation as the toughest centre in the NRL with his blockbusting runs and monster hits.
And he was at Albury Thunder's last home game against Young earlier this month.
"He said you are old (laughs), but you're still going strong, you're playing alright, I'll probably play for another two or three years and then call it quits," Jackins suggested.
But Olam's first target is today's home game against Temora.
The Dragons sit comfortably in the top three, on the back of local product and former NRL player Josh McCrone, hooker Hayden Lomax and representative fullback Hamish Starr.
The injury-riddled Thunder's shock loss to bottom outfit Southcity a fortnight ago damaged the top five hopes and pushed it back to sixth, behind Wagga Kangaroos.
The club will also celebrate its always popular Ladies Day.
"It's a very big day, there's over $3000 worth of prizes donated and we'll raise money for the club and try to build up after the COVID period," coordinator Gemma Blackhall said.
