The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Raiders and Lavington to play in Female Football Leagues inaugural Indigenous match

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 29 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL OCCASION: Wodonga Raiders' Ruby Crowe, 16 and Skye Burgess in the specially designed jumpers players will wear for the Female Football League's inaugural Indigenous match this weekend. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wodonga Raiders and Lavington Panthers will unite to celebrate the North East Border Female Football League's inaugural Indigenous match on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.