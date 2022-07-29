Wodonga Raiders and Lavington Panthers will unite to celebrate the North East Border Female Football League's inaugural Indigenous match on Sunday.
Raiders will run out onto Birallee Park in special Indigenous jumpers designed by local Aboriginal artist Johnny Murray.
Advertisement
A Welcome to Country and Smoke Ceremony will take place prior to the open women's match, with a Spirit of the Game award to be handed out in all grades.
"I am immensely proud of these two clubs coming together to celebrate our Indigenous people, as it is important to recognise their culture and the impact that has on society today," League operations manger Jack Penny said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The Indigenous match has the whole support of the league and AFL North East Border, so I hope this is something that will continue into the future."
Raiders Female Football Club president Skye Burgess agreed. "We hope this is the first step in what will become a bigger event in years to come."
The open women's match begins at 1:20pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.