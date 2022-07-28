A crowd of more than 200 turned out to honour the deeds of five of the league's finest contributors at the Hume league Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.
Held at the Commercial Club, it was a welcome return of the popular function for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.
Azzi medallist Scott McGrath, prolific goalkicker Garry Mickan, Howlong's Peter Morris and netball identity Julianne Clancy all attended the function.
While Urana's life member Jack Stakelum who has passed away was represented by Danny and Della Stakelum.
Each of the inductees received a plaque to acknowledge their contribution and had a brief Q&A session about their careers with MC Robbie Mackinlay.
They were then given the opportunity to make a speech.
McGrath provided plenty of amusement for the crowd with his speech.
He recalled an incident against Howlong when he was still running around in the reserves in the twilight of his career.
"I think from memory it was in 2011 and I was still having a run in the reserves that season after retiring from the seniors," McGrath recalled.
"I was pushing 40 but I happened to get a few kicks that day.
"Anyhow as I was walking off after the match a Howlong player came up to me and said 'you keep playing like that young fella and you will be in the seniors next week.'
"I got a bit of a laugh out of it because even though some people reckon I've got a baby face, old mate obviously needed to go to Specsavers."
McGrath also couldn't resist taking a cheeky swipe at Mackinlay who is the all-time games record holder at Holbrook.
The Culcairn life member had one season with the Brookers in 1997 where he won the club's best and fairest.
Despite being in an exclusive club of being one of the few players to win both a Barton and Azzi medal, McGrath only ever won the one senior club best and fairest.
"I couldn't resist having a dig at Holbrook and Robbie when he asked me why I joined Holbrook and he told the crowd it was my only best and fairest," he said.
"I said to Robbie 'I just went over to Holbrook so I could teach you all how to play'"
Clancy became only the third female inducted into the Hall of Fame.
She joined Jill Kohlhagen and Noreen Norman who were inducted in 2018.
Stakelum was a colossus of the post-war era, joining Urana in 1946 and winning premierships in 1957, 1966 and 1967 as well as taking out the Coreen league best and fairest in 1949.
Mickan played in nine senior grand finals for Walla and won premierships in 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980 and 1981. He kicked a remarkable 1055 goals in 250 games.
Morris, meanwhile, is the longest-serving president and treasurer in Howlong's history, having also played 239 games for the club.
There are four rounds remaining before finals commence on August 27.
