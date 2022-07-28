The Border Mail
More than 200 attend Hume league's Hall of Fame function

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
INDUCTED: Scott McGrath, Julianne Clancy, Peter Morris, Garry Mickan, Danny and Della Stakelum on behalf of Jack Stakelum. Picture: ASH SMITH

A crowd of more than 200 turned out to honour the deeds of five of the league's finest contributors at the Hume league Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

