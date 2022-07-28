Myrtleford will enter September's finals without its two playing co-coaches in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Dawson Simpson hasn't played since hobbling his way through the game against Yarrawonga on July 9 and he appears almost certain to lose his brave battle to play on.
"I had a scan and there's a bit going on with my knee," Simpson revealed after the win over Wangaratta Rovers.
"I won't be playing in the next few weeks and don't really know what my future looks like at the moment."
Myrtleford has the first part of the split round off on Saturday, with another four weeks of the regular season until the finals start on September 3.
But even though there's still more than five weeks until Myrtleford meets Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final, as expected, the giant ruck believes he won't be a playing part of the finals.
"To be honest, I don't think I'll be back this year, but it hasn't been confirmed, it's just not feeling like it's getting any better," he offered.
Although Simpson is solely focused on this year, it would be only natural he looks at his future playing plans after suffering a handful of injuries over his career.
The 33-year-old spent 12 years in the AFL, an incredible achievement.
He played 28 games with Geelong over an eight-year span, from 2008, and followed it with another 20 at GWS between 2016-19.
Simpson will join fellow leader Jake Sharp on the sidelines.
Sharp was forced to undergo yet another knee reconstruction after suffering the injury on June 18.
