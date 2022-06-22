The Border Mail
Jake Sharp facing major knee surgery for the fourth time in his career

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:05am
Myrtleford co-coach Jake Sharp. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Jake Sharp has spoken of his devastation after scans confirmed a complete tear of his anterior cruciate knee ligament.

