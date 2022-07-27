A Benalla resident or visitor has started the new financial year more than $500,000 richer, but don't know they're a first division lotto winner yet.
Officials have no way of contacting the winner as the ticket was not registered.
Benalla Pharmacy manager Electra Gercovich hoped to hear from them soon.
"We're really excited and can't wait to find our winner," she said.
"This is wonderful news for us and, of course, our entire small, tight-knit community.
"In November 2021, we sold two division-one winning entries in one night. We can't wait to keep the winning streak alive.
"We would like to congratulate our mystery winner and hope they check their tickets soon."
The winning numbers from the draw were 17, 15, 10, 42, 31 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 11.
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was eager to unite the Benalla region's latest division-one winner with their prize.
"It's likely this winner has been going about their weekend as normal with no idea they've just won more than half a million dollars," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a TattsLotto entry from Benalla Pharmacy to check their tickets today.
"Imagine how exciting it would be to realise you've just won $580,000 in the new financial year."
The winner is urged to contact The Lott on 131 868 to claim their prize.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
