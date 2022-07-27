The Border Mail
First division lotto winner of $580,000 yet to come forward to Benalla Pharmacy to claim prize

By Beau Greenway
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:45pm
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Benalla Pharmacy has been waiting almost a month for the buyer of a winning division one lotto ticket from their store to come forward and claim their $580,000 prize.

A Benalla resident or visitor has started the new financial year more than $500,000 richer, but don't know they're a first division lotto winner yet.

