The only undefeated teams heading into the final day of the under 15 titles will claim a gold medal in the National Under 15 AFL Championships at Lavington Sportsground.
However, while South Australia (boys) and Queensland (girls) can't be toppled, the pair can be joined on Saturday.
"South Australia meets Victoria and if Victoria wins, they will share the gold medal, while if Queensland beats Western Australia, you would have three medallists," School Sport Australia board member Peter Smith suggested.
"In the girls, Queensland have already claimed the gold and they also play Western Australia, which sits a win behind, so if WA wins we will have two gold medallists."
The national titles don't use percentage as a determining factor for the ladder, relying solely on wins.
In Thursday's boys games, SA beat ACT, Victoria toppled WA and Queensland defeated NSW.
In the girls, WA pipped Victoria by 10 points, while SA and Queensland also won.
