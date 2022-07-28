Wodonga Heart under-13s have smashed the 200-goal barrier in what's believed to be a new league record.
Free-scoring Heart have netted 203 times in just 18 games with AWFA officials unable to recall any team reaching the milestone faster.
Advertisement
Win against Myrtleford on Sunday and they'll clinch the league championship, although Heart's extraordinary numbers only tell part of their story.
A multicultural squad featuring players from Nepal, Uganda, Congo and Nigeria has been on quite a journey this season, with the language barrier just one of several factors coach Ryan Harris has had to tackle.
"It was a new team this season," Harris said.
"We picked up these guys who had never played any form of structured soccer before.
"Individually, they're fantastic, but team-wise, it was hard to get them to pass and understand things like offside.
"They play very showy, more about looking good than the result, so trying to change that mindset took a fair bit of time."
Translating from Swahili into English was a good start but there were behavioural challenges too.
"They're pretty rough and they would run around whacking each other, creating tears for the Aussie kids because they're just not used to that level," Harris said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It was about trying to explain to them we understand it's fun and you get enjoyment but you need to tone it down.
"We met with their parents and explained what we wanted to do.
"We've always come from the point of view that winning is fantastic but being a good person and fitting into the community is our number one priority.
"There have been times when they've had to sit out training or sit on the bench because they haven't followed the team culture or what we put in place to make sure everyone's happy and safe."
Support from local community elders has backed up the time Harris and other Heart officials have spent getting to know the players away from the pitch.
"I've been welcomed into their houses to meet their parents and they're lovely people," Harris said.
"I don't think you'll fully understand them unless you're around them and get to see that.
Advertisement
"I think that's been the real key, and it's not just them, we've got young guys with ADHD, on the autism scale, and we've spent a lot of investment with the individual player but also their family to understand the way they learn.
"It's time-consuming but it has really helped progress their development."
Heart go into Sunday's game 10 points clear of Wodonga Diamonds Red with four games remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.