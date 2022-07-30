The Border Mail
Chiltern's Rhys Ritchie kicks a late point to sink Kiewa-Sandy Creek by narrowest of margins

Brent Godde
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:13am, first published 9:48am
Kyle Magee in action for the Swans. Pictures: MARK JESSER

Chiltern recruit Rhys Ritchie kicked a behind in the dying minutes to hand the Swans a thrilling one-point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Tangambalanga on Saturday.

