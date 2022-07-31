The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Hotspurs 3 Melrose 0: Fit-again Ava Tuksar among the scorers at Aloysius Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 31 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: Ava Tuksar, right, celebrates with Jess Briggs after giving Hotspurs the lead at Aloysius Park on Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Ava Tuksar continued her return from cruciate knee ligament damage with a goal in Albury Hotspurs' 3-0 win over Melrose.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.