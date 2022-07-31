Wangaratta Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell has confirmed he will stand down after the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
While the former AFL assistant mentor was expected to leave the Hawks, football operations manager Barry Sullivan confirmed the news to the players recently.
"The club had asked me to do it, but I've had eight years coaching in the Ovens and Murray now and it's time to move on and give support to my two boys," he revealed.
Nineteen-year-old Jake, who played under his father last year, has played a handful of senior games with South Adelaide, while 16-year-old Josh attends Wesley College and plays in the strong Associated Public Schools of Victoria league (APS).
"My boys are super important to me, I want to watch and support them," the proud dad offered.
"It's not all about me and my footy journey now, it's about being around them and helping them as much as I can."
Cresswell told the club earlier in the year he would miss a number of games to watch his youngsters, praising the club for its support.
A recent inductee into the Sydney Swans Hall of Fame after playing 244 games between 1992-2003, including the 1994 best and fairest award, Cresswell joined the O and M at Wodonga Raiders for the 2015 season.
He took Raiders from the wooden spoon to four successive finals campaigns.
Cresswell then took over Rovers in October, 2018 after the club's only winless wooden spoon in its proud 68- year history.
He fell just short, by percentage, of becoming the first coach to guide a winless club into the top five the following season.
COVID derailed 2020 and 2021, although the club had qualified for last year's finals.
Rovers are almost certain to face Myrtleford in the elimination final.
They have four games to fine-tune for that clash, starting at home against Wodonga on Saturday.
The Hawks top three hopes suffered a hit when they lost by 11 points to an injury-hit Myrtleford on July 23, but the home outfit was also missing players.
"I think we will have Sam Murray, Jake McQueen, Lukas Webb and Will Nolan back," Cresswell revealed.
Murray injured his hamstring on July 16.
"He's been going to the physio and they've given him the all-clear, of course things can change, but he's a 95 per cent chance."
