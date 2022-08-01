Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey has lauded the impact of Wangaratta recruit Jai Middleton.
Middleton has played three matches and booted 14-goals since crossing from the Ovens and Murray league club.
Similar to Essendon's 'two-metre Peter' Wright, Middleton is also more than 200cm and has provided a towering presence deep in attack for the Bushrangers.
"Jai has had an instant impact for us," Carey said.
"He has become our main target going forward and he's getting plenty of opportunities.
"Being that tall, you would think that we would just bomb it to him and he will do the rest.
"But he prefers the ball on the lead and he is fairly agile for a big fella.
"He is surprisingly quick for his size and likes to move around the forward line and make it hard for the defender.
"Jai is also a good set shot and looms as a real weapon for us in finals with his size and mobility."
