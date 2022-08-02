A middle-aged North Albury woman with a long history of illicit drug-related offending has pleaded guilty to another set of charges.
Police arrested Monica Francis Clarke when a car in which she was a passenger was pulled over for a routine check in the suburb on July 8.
Advertisement
The black Proton was not owned by either Clarke or the woman driving and police immediately became suspicious.
IN OTHER NEWS:
During a search of the car, which was stopped in Tulla Street about 4.30pm, police found cash totalling $6490 in a black bag owned by Clarke.
They also found 269 grams of cannabis in the boot, a clear plastic resealable bag containing 4.5 grams of methamphetamine under Clarke's seat and in her possession, folded aluminium foil in which there was less than one gram of "ice".
MONICA FRANCIS CLARKE - IN COURT:
But Clarke was not charged over the cash - which police suspected was the proceeds of crime and that the 48-year-old claimed was winnings from playing the pokies, plus a loan from her daughter to get a new home - or the cannabis and the larger quantity of methamphetamine.
She pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Monday to possess a prohibited drug in connection with the "ice" in the foil and to possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
That was for a "contacted electrical weapon" disguised as a torch.
One of the officers activated the weapon, which immediately emitted a large spark out the front of the "torch".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted and fined Clarke $320 on the drug charge and for possessing the weapon, convicted and placed her on a five-month conditional release order.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that Clarke be supervised, in order to tackle her "ongoing drug abuse issues".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.