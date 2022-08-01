The Border Mail
Albury Preschool and Lavington's Ross Circuit Preschool boosted by $2.1 million from NSW government

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:17am, first published 6:00am
EXCITING UPGRADES: Albury MP Justin Clancy, Albury Preschool director Jo Barton, Ross Circuit Preschool director Cathy Northam, chairperson Darcy Irving and Albury mayor Kylie King check out the development plans.

More than $2 million of NSW government funding will provide upgrades to help expand the capacity and services of two Albury preschools.

