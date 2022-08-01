A low-cost airline, which will run a flight path from Albury to Sunshine Coast later this year, has selected an Albury councillor in a competition to represent the Border region and market it as a tourism destination.
Bonza Airline chose Steve Bowen. Albury's deputy mayor, to be its Local Legend for the region, after numerous Border residents suggested he'd be perfect for the role.
Advertisement
Cr Bowen, who is well known as a Border entertainer and businessman, said it was a great honour.
"It's just about putting social media on and getting a local face to the Bonza airline crew to get them out and about and also to show people from out of this region some of the great things from a locals perspective," he said.
"I want to showcase this region and showcase it to the world not just the Sunshine Coast, I love this region."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In his role as Local Legend Cr Bowen will be invited to road test uniforms, help promote Albury and surrounding areas on the Bonza route map and be offered unique opportunities to contribute to the airline - his first task will be to taste test all Aussie tucker for the airline's in-flight menu.
He has also won flights for himself and three others on the first-ever Bonza flight from Albury, but Cr Bowen said he hadn't decided on who he would take.
Bonza's first aircraft, the first Boeing 737 MAX to be based in Australia, touched down at Sunshine Coast Airport this morning.
The aircraft will have its interiors completed on Aussie shores and the airline is calling out for Australian residents to help name the plane by asking them to comment on Bonza's social media pages with their nicknames.
The first Bonza flight to depart Albury is expected in late September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.