Man performed sex act while Albury nurse tried to take blood pressure

A man who masturbated during a medical appointment has been found guilty of a sex offence after claiming he was "just fiddling".
Brodie Cameron Pettit was charged with inciting a person to sexually touch him following the incident on September 1 last year.
Pettit had attended a medical clinic for an antipsychotic injection in the Albury area about 3pm, and sat down and started rubbing his genitals.
The nurse told him to stop, but he continued as she placed a blood pressure monitor on him, and squeezed her arm.
Albury Local Court heard he kept rubbing his genitals.
"The accused then reached out with his right hand and gently took hold of the victim's right hand, looked her in the eye and said 'touch it'," police told the court.
The nurse was shocked and walked out.
Pettit, 25, stopped when she returned with a male coworker.
He was later arrested outside his Cahill Place unit.
When told he was under arrest for sexual incitement, he said "nah, it wasn't like that".
Pettit denied in court that he had been referring to his penis when he said "touch it".
It was claimed he had actually been asking the female health worker to touch his hand.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was satisfied Pettit was referring to his genitals, and found the charge proven.
The court heard Pettit had been acting bizarrely before the incident.
The magistrate found his moral culpability was reduced as there was a causal link between the offending and his mental health.
Pettit, who normally lives in Mildura, had been living in Albury while on parole.
He has been in custody in Victoria, then NSW, since December 15.
Ms McLaughlin noted he didn't have any priors for sexual offending.
Pettit, who also appeared in court on charges of car theft, larceny and trespassing, was fined $1000.
Ms McLaughlin ordered Pettit serve four months in jail, expiring on September 9.
He was also banned from driving for a year and must undertake a community corrections order.
