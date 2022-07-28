A Wangaratta man with cerebral palsy is mobile again after support from the community helped him purchase a new van.
Will Moore was faced with the challenge of coming up with $70,000 for the vehicle, fitted with a loading ramp and secure mountings for his wheelchair, after his previous van of 10 years was deemed unsafe and retired from use.
Mr Moore has written, designed and produced two editions of his cookbook Will and Friends Assorted Recipes and he sells them at community markets and other events for $20 a copy.
The proceeds from Mr Moore's cookbook, which he said is "designed to help disabled people build the necessary skills and make their own meals", made a very useful contribution.
His mother died earlier this year and funeral attendees were asked to provide a cash donation in lieu of flowers as she was very keen to see him mobile again.
Wangaratta Lions Club also helped to organise community and national fundraising and there were numerous business and community donors to achieve the target of $70,000.
A significant portion of the funding for the vehicle ramp installation came from the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Mr Moore has lived independently since he was 21 and maintained a positive outlook.
He has an intellectual disability but said he has never seen the challenges as an impediment to a great and productive life.
Each Tuesday, he hosts a music program on Wangaratta radio station OAK FM with "some awesome music" for his listeners.
"I want to get out in the world and do all l can, it brings me a lot of life and helps my mind to keep happy," he said.
"My mission is to be independent, an advocate for people with disabilities, as well as giving me drive.
"I hope to show people that even if you have limitations there is so much you can accomplish.''
With the help of his two support workers, Emma Haag and Monique Gibson, Mr Moore made his first road trip in the new van this week to attend the Echuca-Moama Winter Blues Festival, which started on Thursday and runs through until Sunday.
Mr Moore's cookbook can be purchased online at moorefoods.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
