How cookbook and community support helped disabled Wangaratta man Will Moore stay mobile

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 28 2022 - 5:30pm
ON THE MOVE: Wangaratta's Wil Moore, with carers Emma Haag and Monqiue Gibson, testing out his new Toyota van which has a loading ramp for his wheelchair.

A Wangaratta man with cerebral palsy is mobile again after support from the community helped him purchase a new van.

