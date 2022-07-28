Fire crews have prevented a North Albury home from being destroyed by fire.
Firefighters were called to the Waugh Road property, near Kokoda Street, about 12.30pm on Thursday after nearby residents raised the alarm.
Police said a woman had left the home to walk her dogs, and returned to find the blaze being extinguished.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said the interior of the house was alight, but the fire was quickly brought under control.
While the exterior of the older weatherboard home appeared to have been undamaged, he said there was significant internal fire, smoke and water damage.
"Due to the quick response of Fire Rescue NSW, we knocked the fire down quite quickly," he said.
Police attended to investigate the cause of the fire, and don't believe the fire to be suspicious.
Initial investigations suggested an electrical issue may have sparked the blaze in a bathroom, which was badly damaged.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which led to the road being closed for the safety of emergency workers.
