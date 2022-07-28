The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters prevent Waugh Road home in North Albury from being gutted

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire crews have prevented a North Albury home from being destroyed by fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.