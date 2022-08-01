Skier suffers mild hypothermia after getting lost in Falls Creek white-out

A missing skier has been found by emergency service workers after becoming lost in extreme conditions at Falls Creek.
A pair of experienced skiers became separated in white-out conditions, with visibility down to just three meters, after setting off on a track about 1.30pm on Sunday.
One skier made it to the bottom of the run and raised the alarm, leading to a search for the missing 60-year-old man.
Police with people from the SES, CFA, Falls Creek Ski Patrol and Falls Creek Resort Management found the man about 5.50pm
"He was transferred to a medical centre for observations suffering mild hypothermia," a police spokesman said.
"Police would like to thank all who assisted in the search and wider Falls Creek community who offered their support."
The temperature dropped to -0.6 degrees at the time the man was found, with an apparent temperature of -11.8 degrees.
